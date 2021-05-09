GCU holds webinar on human rights violations in Kashmir

DNA

LAHORE – A webinar was held here on Sunday at the Government College University Lahore on human rights violations in Kashmir.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, the former member of the House of Lords, the UK, joined the students and faculty live from the Syndicate Committee along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and office-bearers of GCU Kashmir Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Lord Nazir said that India was committing severe human rights violations and genocide of the Kashmiris in the occupied territory for which it should not only be exposed but also must be tried in the International Criminal Court. He also highlighted the plight of Kashmiris who had been locked ahead of August 5 last year – the day the Indian government stripped the valley of its special status.

He also stressed that all symbolic gatherings need to be converted into a mass movement for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of United Nations resolutions. He also said every mass movement and research work need finance and resources for which youth can do fundraising from philanthropists and Pakistanis living abroad.

Lord Nazir also highlighted a need for a special website and digital newspaper where daily reports about the human rights violations and articles about the Kashmir issue were published on daily basis.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi said that GCU would this year establish the Centre for Excellence on Kashmir issues where eminent researchers would compile data about human rights violations in the Valley and deliberate upon the ways, means and foreign policy strategies for independence in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.

Chairman International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharl, academician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu, anchorperson Tehmeena Shiekh and Door of Awareness Founder Ruba Hamayun also addressed the webinar.