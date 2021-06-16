Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Main Menu

Gaza: Protests against Israeli far-right march through Jerusalem

| June 16, 2021

Israel has launched air strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas-affiliated media, no one was injured in the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have protested against a “provocative” march by Israeli far-right nationalists through occupied East Jerusalem.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

MoITT and Huawei Launch 1st batch of Government Employee ICT Training Program

Islamabad: TheMinistry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan launched theRead More

Govt taking measures to ensure investment in export industry: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking measures to ensure investmentRead More

Comments are Closed