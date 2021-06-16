Gaza: Protests against Israeli far-right march through Jerusalem
Israel has launched air strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.
According to Hamas-affiliated media, no one was injured in the airstrikes.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have protested against a “provocative” march by Israeli far-right nationalists through occupied East Jerusalem.
