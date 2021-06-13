G7 to launch new global infrastructure plan to help developing nations
Leaders of the world’s largest economies Group of seven have agreed to launch a new global infrastructure plan Build Back Better World to help developing nations.
The White House said the project would mobilise private sector capital in a “transparent infrastructure partnership” to meet the shortfall in the developing world that had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the three-day gathering of the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay.
« Pakistan attains economic growth whereas world impacted negatively by Coronavirus: Fawad (Previous News)
Related News
Growth-oriented Budget 2021-22 aimed at uplifting poor segments of society: Tarin
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the budget 2021-22 focuses on uplift of the poorRead More
G7 to launch new global infrastructure plan to help developing nations
Leaders of the world’s largest economies Group of seven have agreed to launch a newRead More
Comments are Closed