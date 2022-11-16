G20 countries urged to play role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 (DNA) — The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, has urged the G20 countries to play their role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said the G20 leaders who are meeting for a two-day summit hosted by the Indonesian G20 presidency in Bali must realise the fact that the grouping’s strategic role in securing future global economic cooperation, growth and prosperity was not possible without the resolution of disputes.

He termed durable peace as a key to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth and said that in absence of peace the dream of economic prosperity could not be materialized. He said that the permanent peace was possible only if the lingering disputes such as the Kashmir conflict were resolved in a just and peaceful manner.

Referring to his recent letter addressed to the heads of G20 countries, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said that India, which has usurped the Kashmiris’ fundamental political and human rights, is planning to hold the next G20 summit in Kashmir – an internationally-recognized disputed territory.

He said, the Indian government’s plan to conduct the next G20 summit in occupied Kashmir is aimed at deflecting world attention away from the real issue of Kashmir. He added that by holding the high-profile summit in the disputed territory India wanted to lend legitimacy to the illegal actions it had taken since 5th August 2019. He urged the G20 nations not to become a part of any such exercise.

The APHC-AJK Convener said, the people of Kashmir hope that the G20 countries that have been championing the human rights and civil liberties will take into account the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon the Indian government to change the venue of the summit.

“We do hope that the G20 countries which had voted in favor of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir would not get swayed by the Indian propaganda and instead ask India to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, in a statement in Islamabad said the brutal Indian troops have crossed all limits of cruelty and oppression in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle.

He appealed to the United Nations and world human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. =DNA