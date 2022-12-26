Funeral prayer of Capt Fahad offered at Army Graveyard

Rawalpindi, 26 Dec /DNA/ – Namaz e Janaza of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced shahadat yesterday in IED Blast near Kahan Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi, today.

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed attended the Namaz e Janaza.

Shaheed was buried with full military honour.