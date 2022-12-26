Monday, December 26, 2022
Funeral prayer of Capt Fahad offered at Army Graveyard

| December 26, 2022
Rawalpindi, 26 Dec /DNA/ – Namaz e Janaza of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced shahadat yesterday in IED Blast near Kahan Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi, today.
CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed  attended the Namaz e Janaza.
Shaheed was buried with full military honour.
