FPCCI says UN resolution on Kashmir conflict still a reality

DNA

Lahore, JAN 5 – Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar has said the Indian government’s policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region. The Indian government wanted to change the demography of Kashmir, however, its attempts seem to be in vain.

Talking to Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum, Ch Ahmad Jawad at FPCCI Regional Office, Anwar said Kashmiris are writing a history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction”.

“Government has effectively exposed the Hindutva policies of the Indian government and its human rights violations at the global fora”.

He said as per the new map by the Government of Pakistan, We are challenging India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and claiming our right on the area through the map, he said.

FPCCI Official said entire business community of Pakistan is criticising the Indian government for illegally taking away the rights of the Indian minorities,”

FPCCI also raise its voice globally until the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their right to self-determination, he said.

On this occasion; PBF Vice President and Former FPCCI Chief on Agriculture, Ahmad Jawad has called upon the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution of January 5, 1949, and hold a plebiscite in the disputed territory to enable the Kashmiri people to decide their future.

Jawad said that the UN Security Council resolution of January 5, 1949, and other resolutions on the Kashmir conflict are still a reality which cannot be overlooked.

As on August 5 2019, India had revoked the special status or limited autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution which is sheer violation and west put limp in their mouths.

Regardless Kashmiris have unanimously rejected the illegal step taken by India in August 2019

Jawad also said that the Indian government is also attempting to isolate Pakistan in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region through the SAARC trade body which is condemnable act and it’s a straight move to sobotage SAARC business liaisoning.

Though we understand trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost to incentivize peace as there is a strong feeling that enhanced connectivity between India and Pakistan will create corridors of peace but New Delhi should first change their mindset.

Both trade leaders jointly called upon the world community especially FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers) and Confederation of Indian Industry to play their serious role in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has put peace in the entire region at stake and also stop Line of Control violations by the Indian forces which is happening time to time and in result innocent Kashmir’s of AJK was martyred .