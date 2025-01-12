Sunday, January 12, 2025
FPCCI president meets Bangladeshi commerce minister in Dhaka

| January 12, 2025
FPCCI president meets Bangladeshi commerce minister in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12: /DNA/ – President FPCCI Atif Ikram met with  SK. Bashiruddin, Minister of Commerce Bangladesh, at the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka, Bangladesh.  This significant meeting highlights the growing economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. As President FPCCI has been instrumental in fostering bilateral trade relations and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation.  The meeting provided a platform for discussions on enhancing trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations. President FPCCI emphasized the importance of strengthening business-to-business ties and encouraged Bangladeshi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

