Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FPCCI appreciates SBP for waiver of E-form requirement up to US $5000

| December 18, 2020
DNA 18-7

Karachi (DNA) Mian Anjum Nisar President “The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry” (FPCCI) and Shaikh Sultan Rehman Vice President applaud The State Bank of Pakistan for the waiver of the E-form requirement for up to the US $5000 per consignment for small industries. He said that this move will facilitate the small exporters, especially women business entrepreneurs, and will tremendously boost the exchequer.

The State Bank of Pakistan has exempted exports from the E-form requirement for up to the US $5000 per consignment in order to boost exports in the changing situation of global consumer markets due to the Covid-19 epidemic crisis. The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a detailed regulatory framework to facilitate Business-to-Consumer (B2C) E-Commerce exports from Pakistan.

They further said that this exemption will facilitate the exporters for sending goods directly to consumers market and will encourage many others who were not able to face the documentations complications. FPCCI always recommends the Government for business friendly policies for the small traders and enterprises. FPCCI appreciates the Government and the State Bank of Pakistan for addressing the concerns and considered the recommendations of FPCCI in this regard.

The FPCCI welcomes the SBP statement in the perspective of global lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic, that consumer market place has now shifted from traditional market place to E-commerce. Pakistan needs to adopt the modern business dynamics of E-commerce. In line with these trends, the SBP focused on facilitating cross border trade for B2C exports from Pakistan.

The SBP collaboration with the relevant stakeholders including the Business Community, Pakistan Customs, Ministry of Commerce, Courier Companies, and Banking Industry in a bid to develop a regulatory framework was also appreciated which will not only address the market needs but also take into account regulatory objectives.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

DNA 18-7

FPCCI appreciates SBP for waiver of E-form requirement up to US $5000

Karachi (DNA) Mian Anjum Nisar President “The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry”Read More

DNA 18-7

Ishrat Hussain for diversifying exports

DNA KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain hasRead More

  • PM seeks reports on CPEC to expedite work on related projects: Gwadar Pro

  • Business community asked to tap investment opportunities in AJK

  • PM appoints Chairperson for Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA)

  • Pak-China cooperation in EVs promising: Report

  • RCCI donates latex gloves, sanitizers to Rescue 1122

  • Finance Minister Haheez Shaikh chairs ECC meeting

  • Import duties on metal should be waived: Mian Zahid

  • Pakistan eases visa facility for Chinese investors￼

    • Comments are Closed