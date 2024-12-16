Monday, December 16, 2024
Main Menu

Four Pakistani nationals confirmed dead in Greek Maritime Tragedy

| December 16, 2024
One Pakistani dead, 47 others rescued in Greek boat mishap: FO

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is deeply saddened to confirm that four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the casualties of the tragic boat incident that occurred on Saturday in the southern waters of Crete, Greece.

Our diplomatic mission in Athens is currently actively engaged with Greek authorities to:

  • Provide necessary assistance to survivors
  • Facilitate the repatriation of the deceased individuals
  • Ensure comprehensive support for the affected families

The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and remains committed to providing all possible diplomatic and humanitarian support during this difficult time.

Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Death sentences for 5 Navy personnel restored by IHC

Death sentences for 5 Navy personnel restored by IHC

Court’s ruling clears the way for the execution of the five court martialled Navy personnel.Read More

Donald Blome

Ambassador highlights U.S. business contributions and economic potential in Pakistan

DNA ISLAMABAD – U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, addressed the American Business Forum tonight,Read More

Comments are Closed