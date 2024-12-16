Four Pakistani nationals confirmed dead in Greek Maritime Tragedy

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is deeply saddened to confirm that four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the casualties of the tragic boat incident that occurred on Saturday in the southern waters of Crete, Greece.

Our diplomatic mission in Athens is currently actively engaged with Greek authorities to:

Provide necessary assistance to survivors

Facilitate the repatriation of the deceased individuals

Ensure comprehensive support for the affected families

The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and remains committed to providing all possible diplomatic and humanitarian support during this difficult time.

Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.