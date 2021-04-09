Four Indonesian scholars visit ICCBS for research training

KARACHI, APR 09 (DNA) – A group of Indonesian University scholars has arrived International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) for pursuing the research training program.

According to the spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi, four Indonesian scholars from the University of Airlangga have visited the International Center, and will stay for a period of three months, under the ICCBS scholarship program for Indonesian young scientists. These scholars will get training in different fields of chemistry, including natural, synthetic, analytical chemistry, etc.

As per the spokesman, these scholars will be provided an opportunity to hands-on various biological techniques. They will also be facilitated to attend various academic activities at the ICCBS.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, COMSTECH Coordinator General, and Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences welcomed the foreign scholars, and said that this joint venture would promote science and technology between the two brotherly countries. The program will allow us to develop new and innovative technologies and products to address future challenges, he adds.

He said, “This is indeed in continuation of our conducted numerous visits of young scientists from various universities and research institutions of Indonesia to the ICCBS to encourage and train them in different disciplines.”

He mentioned that ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan that was not only certified by ISO but also became ‘UNESCO Center for Excellence Category-2 Institute’. = DNA

