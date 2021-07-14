Former president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer

KARACHI – Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away on Wednesday in Karachi, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed.

The former president was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks, his son said.

Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N. He was one of the most senior PML-N leaders.

Originally a businessman, Mamnoon Hussain had started his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969. At the time, he was made the joint secretary of the Karachi chapter of the League when former minister of state for foreign affairs Zain Noorani was its president.

The deceased had earned an MBA degree from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.