Foreign minister of Qatar lauds Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability

| February 22, 2021
RAWALPINDI, FEB 22 (DNA) – Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ. Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

COAS reiterated that both countries share great history cordial relations and deep rooted sprit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

