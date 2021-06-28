Foreign hand unearthed in Lahore blast

“All local and international characters behind the blast were identified [by the CTD Punjab],” CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday revealed during a press conference that “anti-state agencies” are involved in the Lahore Johar Town blast. “Terrorists responsible for the Johar Town bomb blast in Lahore have been arrested,” said the chief minister. “An anti-Pakistan agency is involved in the bomb blast,” he added.

He said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab had traced the culprits behind the incident within 16 hours of the blast. The chief minister heaped praise on CTD Punjab for pursuing the case in a professional manner to expose those who were behind the attack.

“All local and international characters behind the blast were identified [by the CTD Punjab],” he said. “I want to inform our friends in the media that we have conducted raids across the country, in just four days, to arrest the terrorists involved in the incident.”

Terming it a “great achievement” for the Punjab government, the chief minister said that all those involved in the incident had been arrested. Buzdar said those who had sold, bought the car and planted explosives it in, had all been arrested.

Buzdar said that after a thorough investigation and sufficient evidence obtained, the authorities had concluded that an “anti-state agency is directly involved in the terrorist incident and had provided financial support” to elements behind the Johar Town blast. “I want to inform you that the Punjab government has traced all high-profile cases in the province and arrested their suspects,” he added.