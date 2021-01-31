Football: Brazil’s Palmeiras win Libertadores title
ANKARA, JAN 31 – Brazilian football club Palmeiras shutout rival Santos 1-0 to win the 2020 CONMEBOL Libertadores title on Saturday.
A very late header by winger Breno Lopes brought the victory in the final that was held in Rio de Janeiro’s famed Maracana Stadium.
The final was scheduled for November 2020 but the match was postponed to January because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The match was played without fans due to health reasons.
Palmeiras previously won the Libertadores title in 1999.
