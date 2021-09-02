FM’s telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Slovenia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with Mr. Anze Logar, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, today.

Views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Besides, matters regarding deepening of bilateral relations were part of the conversation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that being next door neighbor of Afghanistan, Pakistan and its people have suffered the most after the people of Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister underscored the paramount importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, for the safety and security of the people of Afghanistan and the region. He highlighted the salience of an inclusive political settlement.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the international community should remain engaged with Afghanistan to forestall a dire humanitarian situation and to ensure economic stability. Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the EU can play pivotal role in this regard.

Republic of Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the European Union.