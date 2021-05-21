FM Qureshi message on Palestine solidarity day

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that I reaffirm Pakistan’s consistent and unstinted support to the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

We strongly condemn the Israeli air strikes that resulted in deaths and injuries to hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children. We also condemn the assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, and the forced eviction of Palestinians from different neighborhoods of Al-Quds Al-Sharif. All these actions are blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The international community must do more to protect the lives and fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, who continue to suffer under foreign occupation. It should also not condone the violations of international law that underpin the global and regional security.

For durable peace in the region, it is imperative that the Palestinian people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination. We believe that a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestine issue, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.