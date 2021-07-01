FM Qureshi lauds services of Azerbaijan ambassador

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada paid for farewell call on the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The minister noted progress in bilateral relations & enhanced momentum of bilateral interactions & high-level visits in the last few years. Minister Qureshi also appreciated services and contributions of the outgoing ambassador and wished him success in future assignments.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction on the status of existing ties between the two countries and appreciated Ambassador Alizada’s contributions in further strengthening them. The Foreign Minister recalled Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan during the recent conflict on Nagorno-Karabakh and reaffirmed cooperation in reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected areas.

The Foreign Minister recalled enhance momentum of high-level interactions and noted progress on cooperation in trade and commerce, energy, education and cultural spheres. The Foreign Minister urged that two sides continue deepening bilateral relations built on historic and religious bonds and exceptional good will in all fields of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister wished the Ambassador success for his future assignments. Ambassador Alizada arrived in Pakistan in 2016 and is leaving this month upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.