Fixing of sugar price to discourage hoarding: Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said fixing of sugar price in the market is essential to discourage hoarding of the commodity.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore today (Wednesday), he said the government has taken practical steps to eliminate hoarding and artificial price hike of sugar.

He said price of sugar has never been fixed by the past governments during the last four decades.

He said ten FIRs have been registered against the sugar mafia while investigation is underway against thirteen sugar mills.

Shahzad Akbar said measures are also being taken to stop hoarding of all edible items.