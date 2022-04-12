First Deputy Defence Minister Kazakhstan calls on Air Chief

DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 12: Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, First Deputy Defence Minister/Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Republic of Kazakhstan enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.