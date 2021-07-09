First Day of Golf Coaching at Minsk

MINSK: The Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with Minsk Golf Club arranged opening day of the five day long free golf coaching classes by Pakistan’s top PGA certified Coach Khalid Mahmood.

Several golf enthusiasts from Belarus including amateur players and beginners participated in the classes. The golf coach, arranged by the Embassy, will continue to provide free classes for another four days.

Khalid Mahmood is a professional coach (golf pro) since 1984 with extensive experience in Pakistan, as well as in Southeast Asia, South Korea, China, England, Austria, Italy and the USA. At this moment he is a staff coach of one of the golf courses in Milan Italy.