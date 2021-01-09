Firdous Ashiq Awan accuses PDM of politicizing Machh incident
LAHORE, Jan 09 (DNA): Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Chief
Minister Punjab for Information, has said that the corrupt gang of PDM
even politicized the Machh tragedy.
Firdous said that instead of mourning the loss of the Hazaras, Maryam
and Bilawal did political point scoring in Quetta. She said that after
coronavirus, politicizing the Machh tragedy is a reflection of the
opposition’s vile mindset. They should look inward before making
baseless allegations as the government and the nation are with the
Hazara community in their hour of grief.
“The government will not leave the affected families stranded”, she
said. The Special Assistant for Information said that the PDM played a
role in the recent spread of coronavirus in Pakistan; the number of
patients in Punjab has risen to 144,111 and 600 new cases were reported
in the last 24 hours. She said that 4,242 deaths have been reported from
corona in Punjab, 21 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.
