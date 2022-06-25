FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
FIFA will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasing the maximum squad size by three for the November 21-December 18 tournament.
“The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26,” FIFA said in a statement. UEFA adopted similar changes for Euro 2020 last year in response to Covid-19 concerns.
« Sheikh Rashid slams govt over imposition of ‘Super Tax’ (Previous News)
(Next News) PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat hits back at younger brother Wajahat as family strife deepens »
Related News
PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat hits back at younger brother Wajahat as family strife deepens
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday hit back at his youngerRead More
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
FIFA will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasingRead More
Comments are Closed