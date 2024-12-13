Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Welcomes Returnees at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: DEC 13 (DNA):Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal warmly received Pakistani citizens repatriated from Syria at Islamabad International Airport on the special directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

A total of 318 Pakistanis, who had travelled from Syria to Beirut, Lebanon, were brought back home on a special chartered flight. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal stated that the Prime Minister had instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the swift and safe return of all Pakistanis stranded in Syria, taking all necessary measures to accomplish this mission.

The Minister elaborated that an emergency action plan was formulated for this repatriation mission, with all possible efforts made to safeguard the lives and property of Pakistani citizens in Syria. He further shared that the government had established an information desk and a helpline at the Pakistani Embassy in Damascus, which, in coordination with the Crisis Management Unit, remained operational 24/7 to assist and guide affected individuals.

Commending the dedication of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistani embassies involved in the mission, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that these efforts reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting its citizens in times of crisis.

He added that upon their arrival in Pakistan, transport arrangements were made for all returnees to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes. Expressing gratitude to Allah, he noted that the successful completion of this mission underscores the government’s priority to protect and assist its citizens in challenging circumstances.

“The joys and sorrows of the Pakistani nation are shared, and we stand united with our people, no matter where they are,” the Minister remarked in his statement.