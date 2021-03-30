Federal Govt approves historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan.

The package was approved at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The Package envisaging development schemes in various sectors will usher in a new era of development in the region. This will not only address problems of the area but also provide immense job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the Gilgit Baltistan has a lot of tourism potential and it should be utilized.

He said that development of Gilgit Baltistan is one of the top priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister also directed the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan to pay special attention to the environmental protection and promotion of tourism.