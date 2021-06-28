Monday, June 28, 2021
FC soldier martyred as militants target water bowser in Hoshab, Balochistan

| June 28, 2021

Terrorists targeted a water bowser through pressurized IED on M-8 near Shapak area of district Hoshab in Balochistan.

Resultantly, a brave soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Sepoy Kifait Ullah embraced shahadat.

According to ISPR, a sanitization operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators of attack.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives

