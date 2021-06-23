FBR refrained from taking action against sugar mills of Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notice to the FBR in a plea filed from sugar mills of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and directed the tax body to refrain from taking any action against them.

The case filed before the LHC was heard by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza as the applicant pleaded before the court that the FBR had sent illegal notices to them, violating article 10-A.

The counsel representing the sugar mills of Jahangir Tareen asked the court to annul the FBR notices.

The LHC sent the matter to the FBR and directed them to take any decision after considering the response from the mills. “No action should be taken against the applicant until a decision is reached,” the court remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan clearly conveyed that Jahangir Tareen would have to face inquires after a group of lawmakers called on him on April 27.

The meeting between the two sides held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), where the Tareen-led group of lawmakers conveyed their reservations regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources, PM told lawmakers that he will not come under any pressure and cleared Tareen has to face trial if found guilty in the sugar scandal.

“I assure you that justice will be served, PM told Tareen-led group of lawmakers.

The sources further claimed that PTI leaders of Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group also demanded of the prime minister to remove SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar from the post, which PM rejected.

“I am satisfied with the performance of Shahzad Akbar,” said PM in the meeting and asked lawmakers to bring evidence against Akbar if they have.