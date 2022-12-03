Fawad regrets judiciary’s inaction

LAHORE, Dec 03 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and

former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry while hitting out at former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo and

former PM Nawaz Sharif for running away from the country and finding

excuses to avoid elections, expressed regret that the judiciary isn’t

playing its role.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, the PTI leader while reacting to

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique’s presser on behalf of the federal government asked if former PM

Nawaz Sharif kept them in the party to boo others but they should have

courage to ask their leadership about NRO.

“If they feel bad that people call them thieves and bandits, then they

should ask their leadership,” he said and asked if anyone have doubts

about the plundering of the leadership of both parties.

Quoting a journalist who said court was opened midnight on former COAS

Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s orders, Fawad Chaudhry said that this is a

question mark on our justice system, adding that the establishment will

have to think, if the decisions are made behind closed doors because the

common man no more expect justice from the courts.

The former federal minister went on to say that a meeting of the party’s

Sindh Parliamentary Party will be held shortly adding that we have made

our decisions and we are ready for the elections.