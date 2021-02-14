Fawad explains why PPP opposes open Senate vote
ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a swipe at the PPP saying it has been opposing open balloting for the coming Senate elections to keep up its vote-purchase tradition.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, he quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as saying the PPP would win ten Senate seats from the province. “Obviously, this would be possible only when you buy other party members,” he said.
With 48 seats of the upper house of Parliament up for grabs, the Senate elections are slated for March 3. Sindh and Punjab will elect 11 members each, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12 each, and Islamabad two.
