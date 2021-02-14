Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Fawad explains why PPP opposes open Senate vote

| February 14, 2021
pic_1580384467

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a swipe at the PPP saying it has been opposing open balloting for the coming Senate elections to keep up its vote-purchase tradition.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as saying the PPP would win ten Senate seats from the province. “Obviously, this would be possible only when you buy other party members,” he said.

“This is the tradition that the PPP opposes open vote and insists on secret balloting to keep up,” Fawad Chaudhry said and called for the Supreme Court to make the chief minister’s statement part of its proceedings on the presidential reference.

With 48 seats of the upper house of Parliament up for grabs, the Senate elections are slated for March 3. Sindh and Punjab will elect 11 members each, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12 each, and Islamabad two.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

pic_1580384467

Fawad explains why PPP opposes open Senate vote

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a swipeRead More

1 pic meeting with ambassador of China

Explored more avenues of cooperation with Government of China in Scientific and Higher Education

Islamabad : The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS)Read More

  • British-Pakistani lawyer elected the next chief prosecutor at ICC

  • British parliament inquires into £300 million UK aid for Pakistan

  • Kashmir becomes voiceless in Indian parliament

  • OGRA recommends Rs16 per litre increase in petrol price: sources

  • Pakistan Army conducts ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ drills in Thar Desert: ISPR

  • Opposition opposing open ballot due to fear of defeat in Senate elections: FM

  • Punjab Announces Dates For Matric, Intermediate Exams

  • Rs1.95 hike in tariff for K-Electric consumers notified

    • Comments are Closed