Fawad condemns terrorist attack

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 (DNA) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday vehemently condemned terrorists’ attack on FC patrolling team in Sibi, Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he said those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of country were the real heroes of the nation. However, the anti-state elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Acknowledging the services security forces for offering great sacrifices in restoring law and order in the country, he said, the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot sabotage the government’s efforts to maintain law and order in the country. The minister prayed the Almighty Allah to grant martyrs a high place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved families of the martryrs to bear the irreparable loss with patience and equanimity.