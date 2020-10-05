FATF to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status in virtual meeting on Oct 21

ISLAMABAD, OCT 05 (DNA) – A virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be held from October 21 to October 23.

The Financial Action Task Force is all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status in a virtual meeting scheduled later this month. During the meeting, Pakistan will present its performance report on 27-point action plan given by the FATF.

In February, the FATF gave Pakistan, which missed 13 targets, a four-month grace period to complete its 27-point action plan against ML&TF committed with the international community.

The FATF meeting will decide to remove Pakistan from the grey list. The government has already submitted its report to the FATF and its affiliated review groups and responded to their comments, detailing compliance with the 13 outstanding action points.

The FATF meeting this month will review Pakistan s compliance with the 13 remaining action points. The FATF will examine if the country had demonstrated remedial actions and sanctions applied in cases of violations relating to terrorist financing risk management and terror financing sanctions obligations. = DNA

