Farrukh for implementing strict NAB laws to recover looted money from corrupt elements

Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib says the National Accountability Bureau has recovered 538 billion rupees from corruption cases.

Talking to a private television channel, he stressed the need for implementing strict NAB laws to recover the looted money from corrupt elements.

Replying to a question, he said the leaders of previous regimes had spent a colossal amount on foreign trips but Prime Minister Imran Khan is making official tour with full austerity.

About extension of NAB chief, he said the decision has not been taken yet.