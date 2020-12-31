‘So far, crowd is not part of PSL 6 plans’ Nadeem Khan

Karachi : Director National High-Performance Center (NHPC) Nadeem Khan has revealed that the crowd will not be part of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six and the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Former Test spinner said that the season will be played on time while the foreign stars have also confirmed their availability.

“According to plan, there would be no involvement of the public in this year’s PSL, however, we are monitoring the situation as the time is progressing,” Nadeem said.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he added.

It must be noted that the CEO Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said in an interview last month that the league’s draft will be held in the first week of January while the tournament will commence from February 20th to March 21st just like the last season

The pick order for this year’s draft was also confirmed last week and two-time winners Islamabad United will have the first-round platinum picks this time around.