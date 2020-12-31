Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘So far, crowd is not part of PSL 6 plans’ Nadeem Khan

| December 31, 2020
m-696x456

Karachi : Director National High-Performance Center (NHPC) Nadeem Khan has revealed that the crowd will not be part of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six and the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Former Test spinner said that the season will be played on time while the foreign stars have also confirmed their availability.

“According to plan, there would be no involvement of the public in this year’s PSL, however, we are monitoring the situation as the time is progressing,” Nadeem said.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he added.

It must be noted that the CEO Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said in an interview last month that the league’s draft will be held in the first week of January while the tournament will commence from February 20th to March 21st just like the last season

The pick order for this year’s draft was also confirmed last week and two-time winners Islamabad United will have the first-round platinum picks this time around.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

16003707121609390993

All out efforts being made for development of Karachi city: Governor Sindh

Karachi : Governor Imran Ismail says all out efforts are being made for the developmentRead More

327375_4231290_updates

CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP’s Karak

Islamabad : Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took suo motu notice ofRead More

  • ‘So far, crowd is not part of PSL 6 plans’ Nadeem Khan

  • CPEC to maximize the chances of regional economic integration: Says Chinese scholar

  • Ambassador of Japan greets Pakistani people on New Year; expresses resolve to further deepen Japan-Pakistan relations in all spheres

  • 2,475 new cases, 58 deaths reported within 24 hours: NCOC

  • PTA orders mobile companies to improve services

  • Pakistan condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

  • Kashmir Witnessed the Worst Human Rights Violations by India in 2020

  • JF-17 dual-seat completion & block-iii commencement ceremony held at Kamra

    • Comments are Closed