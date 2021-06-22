Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Main Menu

Facilitating journalists govt top priority

| June 22, 2021

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that Government is committed to provide facilities to the journalists.

In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists in Islamabad, the information minister said Sehat cards will be provided to the journalists on priority basis.

The information minister said special packages will be introduced in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Kamyab Jawwan Programme for journalists.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry stressed the need for the government and opposition to discuss and reach a consensus on electoral reforms proposed by the former, alleging that the latter continued to evade the matter as it could already see itself losing the next elections.

Addressing a National Assembly (NA) session, Chaudhry recalled that the bill for electoral reforms was presented in October last year and proposed 49 amendments to restore the credibility of elections.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Taliban takes control of key Afghan district

Dozens of districts have fallen to the Taliban since May 1, when US and NATORead More

Govt to give voting rights to expatriates

Chaudhary Fawad says it seems strange that both the PML-N and the PPP are afraidRead More

Comments are Closed