Facilitating journalists govt top priority

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that Government is committed to provide facilities to the journalists.

In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists in Islamabad, the information minister said Sehat cards will be provided to the journalists on priority basis.

The information minister said special packages will be introduced in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Kamyab Jawwan Programme for journalists.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry stressed the need for the government and opposition to discuss and reach a consensus on electoral reforms proposed by the former, alleging that the latter continued to evade the matter as it could already see itself losing the next elections.

Addressing a National Assembly (NA) session, Chaudhry recalled that the bill for electoral reforms was presented in October last year and proposed 49 amendments to restore the credibility of elections.