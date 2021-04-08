Experts discuss challenges of post Covid Islamic world

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) organized a webinar on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, which was titled “Reconceiving post-Covid-19 Islamic World”. ICESCO has continued to underscore the importance of anticipating and discussing the challenges that the Islamic world will face after Covid 19, and the need to expand the scope of cooperation and joint projects to find solutions and confront the effects of the pandemic.

The Director-General of ICESCO Dr. Salim AlMalik welcomed the Guest of Honor, the former prime minister and the leader of opposition Mr Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. Dr. Salim appreciated Mr Gillani’s thoughts, perspectives and recommendations for closer and deeper cooperation in the Islamic World.

In his remarks, Mr Gillani indicated that the Covid 19 pandemic is not only a health crisis, as it has also impacted the social and economic lives of people all round the world.

He described the pandemic is the biggest challenge the world has faced since the end of the Second World War. In his view, we will not succeed in confronting the effects of the pandemic on the Islamic world except with cooperation and concerted efforts, because strengthening international cooperation mechanisms will enable a return to some degree of normality.

After his remarks, The Director of the Department of Dialogue and Cultural Diversity Ambassador Khalid Fathalrahman and Dr. Sidra Tariq Jamil, Communications Expert of ICESCO appreciated PM Gillani’s vision and welcomed him to pursue a collaboration with them. This webinar also comprised illustrious speakers from all round the world, including Prof John Esposito, Prof Mike Hardy, Prof Chris Alden, Prof Mustafa Izzuddin, Dr. Michael Berry, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Yahya Kamalipour, and Prof Fang Zhaohui. Their invaluable contributions at this webinar will pave the way for greater cooperation and collaboration both within and beyond the Islamic world as we inch closer to entering the post-pandemic period.