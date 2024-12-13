Experts call for empowering the mountain communities

Serena Hotels, Swiss, Canadanin mission jointly host Raabta panel discussion on preserving mountain ecosystems

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland and the Canadian High Commission in Pakistan, hosted a Raabta panel discussion to commemorate International Mountain Day.

The event, titled “Preserving Mountain Ecosystems Amidst Climate Change – Strategies for Adaptation and Empowering Mountain Communities,” brought together experts at Islamabad Serena Hotel to address the pressing challenges faced by mountain ecosystems and communities.

Canada, as a global leader in climate action, reiterated its commitment to combating climate change and supporting vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on empowering women and youth through initiatives like Eco-Leaders and partnerships with Booni Environmental Academy Chitral. Similarly, the Swiss Embassy highlighted its sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon footprints in various industries, aligning with global climate goals.

Moderated by renowned journalist Sidra Iqbal, the panel featured notable speakers, including Billi Bierling, a Swiss climber and author, who shared insights on balancing human activity with environmental preservation. Nazir Sabir, the first Pakistani to summit Mount Everest, reflected on the visible impact of climate change on mountain environments. Nusrat Nasab, CEO of the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), discussed community-driven solutions to enhance climate resilience for mountain populations.

Daniel Arsenault, Canada’s Political, Economic, Public Affairs, and Commercial Counselor, emphasized Canada’s partnerships in Pakistan, promoting grassroots climate solutions and gender-inclusive strategies.

The event also spotlighted Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters, whose expeditions Serena Hotels proudly supports. Serena’s sustainability efforts were further highlighted through initiatives like the Green Impact Cleanup Drive at Rakaposhi Base Camp, where 130 kilograms of litter were removed in collaboration with local communities and mountaineers.

Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to promoting sustainable tourism and empowering mountain communities. “Through initiatives like this panel discussion and our support for mountaineers such as Sirbaz Khan and Samina Baig, we remain committed to safeguarding our mountains and the livelihoods they sustain,” he said.

The Raabta panel concluded with a call to action, urging collaboration among governments, NGOs, international organizations, and local communities to implement sustainable practices and strengthen resilience in mountain regions. Serena Hotels continues to lead efforts to foster meaningful dialogue and inspire collective action to protect these vital ecosystems for generations to come.