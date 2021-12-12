Exhibition of Pakistani miniature art “Infinite thoughts on Globalization” organized in Brussels

Brussels, /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan organized an exhibition of Pakistani miniature art, titled “Infinite thoughts on Globalizations” at Noo ConsultinG Art Gallery, Brussels. The event showcased the miniature art collection of eminent Pakistani visual artist Mr. Shahzad Hassan Ghazi.



Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union inaugurated the exhibition. Addressing the occasion, Ambassador Janjua said that Pakistan was a land of rich culture and diverse traditions. From Gandhara civilization in the north to Mohenjo-Daro in the South, Pakistan inherited one of the most culturally advanced civilizations. He emphasized that the Sufi culture, which originated in the lands of Pakistan, remained a powerful force for tolerance, pluralism and co-existence in the region.



The Ambassador underscored that Pakistan had produced a number of iconic and world famous artists, namely Sadiquain, Abdur Rehman Chughtai, Ismail Gul Jee and Ghulam Rasool. While appreciating the art work of Mr. Ghazi, the Ambassador stated that the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels had always promoted the creative endeavours of Pakistani artists and showcased them to the Belgian people. He emphasized that more such events would be arranged in future.



Participating in the event through video-conference, Mr. Ghazi expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for patronizing the event. He highlighted the importance of art, which acted as a bridge between different cultures in this globalized world. He hoped that his artwork would remind visitors that Pakistan is a land of creative and enlightened people, who loved art and culture.

The event was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, civil society members, members of the diplomatic corps and media representatives.

The event was followed by traditional Pakistani cuisine which was highly appreciated by the participants.

The exhibition would continue for one month, till January 10, 2022.