EU’s Borrell voices ‘great concern’ over Kazakhstan unrest

| January 6, 2022

                Brussels, Jan 6 (AFP/APP):EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday expressed “great concern” over unrest in Kazakhstan, insisting civilian rights had to be protected and sounding a warning over foreign military involvement.

                  “Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

