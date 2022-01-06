EU’s Borrell voices ‘great concern’ over Kazakhstan unrest
Brussels, Jan 6 (AFP/APP):EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday expressed “great concern” over unrest in Kazakhstan, insisting civilian rights had to be protected and sounding a warning over foreign military involvement.
“Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.
