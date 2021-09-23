European Commission decides to maintain GSP+ status for Pakistan

The European Commission has decided to maintain the Generalized Scheme of Preferential Plus (GSP+) status for Pakistan.

The Commission, in a statement, said it has introduced six new conventions related to providing facility to people with physical disability, tackling climate change and child labour.

The Commission, which reviewed the status of several other countries along with Pakistan, said that talks would continue with the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission.

The Regulation is a unilateral trade tool that removes or reduces import duties from products coming into the European Union from vulnerable low-income countries.