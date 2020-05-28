European choosing Pakistan as preferred destination for mountaineering, extreme Sports

PARIS, MAY 28 (DNA) – The French and European alpinists, trekkers, skiers, and adventure sports enthusiasts are choosing Pakistan as their preferred destination.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque while talking to Ms. Berenice Rocfort and Ms. Emilie Brouze, the two French writers and journalists who co-authored the book “Winter in Himalaya-an ultimate challenge”, during a virtual meeting held in Paris yesterday.

The Ambassador congratulated the two lady journalists for choosing the unique subject and recounting nail-biting experiences of the six daring and experienced mountaineers of the world in the Himalayas and Karakorum ranges. This included the experience of French alpinist Elisabeth Revol about her attempt to climb Nanga Parbat, in which she lost her Polish colleague Tomasz Mackiewicz. She was herself saved in a daring rescue operation conducted by Pakistani Army helicopters assisted by polish climbers Denis Urubko and Adam Bielecki.

The Ambassador said that government of Pakistan was focusing on promoting tourism in Pakistan as a national priority. Security has improved, visa policy for tourists have been liberalized and tourist infrastructure is being upgraded. He said that Pakistan would welcome French collaboration in developing mountain tourism in Pakistan.

While noting the tourism potential of Pakistan, Ms. Rocfort and Ms. Brouze stated that Pakistan offers attractive and competitive opportunities for international mountaineers, in addition to its unspoiled and virgin landscapes.