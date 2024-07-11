Euro 2024 reaction: England beat Netherlands to reach final against Spain

We’ve seen some iconic Gareth Southgate celebrations over the past eight years and four tournaments – and here’s another one for the archives.

Our colleagues at ITV captured the moment Southgate let it all out on the pitch, going over to the travelling England fans.

Click below to watch it. He was also pictured shouting “One more! One more!” about Sunday’s final against Spain.

England’s hero Ollie Watkins says he was confident he could “make a difference” for the Three Lions off the bench against the Netherlands and boy did he.

Watkins powered home a late stunner to send England through to Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

“I didn’t dream about that, to be honest,” said the Aston Villa striker. “Scoring for England is amazing but I didn’t think I’d do it in a tournament like this.

“When I was on the bench I said to [substitute goalkeeper] Dean Henderson, ‘I can make a difference today and need to get on’. I took my chance, scored it and now we are in the final – one last game.”