EU: Russia playing ‘hunger games’ by blocking Ukraine grain exports

European Council President Charles Michel has condemned Russia’s “hunger games,” saying that the Kremlin is “solely responsible for the global food crisis causing suffering in the poorest countries and low-income households.”

Speaking shortly before the start of a G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps, Michel said the Kremlin “is using food as a silent weapon of war, and we must vigorously counter Russia’s propaganda about food and fertilizer prices.”

Russia was “blockading ports, attacking agricultural infrastructure, turning fields of wheat into fields of war,” he said.

The war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month, is preventing grain from leaving the country’s ports and making food more expensive across the globe.

“Time is running out and the EU is working on alternatives for Ukraine agricultural products,” Michel said.