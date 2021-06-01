EU, Pak discuss democracy, governance, rule of law and human rights

ISLAMABAD: As part of their regular annual meetings, the EU and Pakistan discussed a range of issues related to the rule of law and human rights. The EU-Pakistan Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights meeting was held, through a video conference, on 1 June 2021. During the meeting, participants discussed cooperation on human rights at international fora, Pakistan’s National Action Plan on Human Rights, gender equality, women’s and children’s rights, freedom of expression and media, civil society space, freedom of religion or belief and rights of persons belonging to minorities. They also jointly reviewed the progress in Pakistan’s implementation of the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) and related commitments. The EU and Pakistan also addressed issues concerning the rule of law and access to justice, including the review of the crimes that can lead to death penalty, as well as legal and institutional developments. Pakistan provided an update on labour rights, including the Child Labour Survey. The EU presented the assessment regarding the implementation of the EU’s Human Rights Programme. The EU-Pakistan Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights will present its conclusions to the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission later this month. The meeting was co-chaired by Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Mr. Nabeel Munir, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. For more details about the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan: https://eeas.europa.eu/regions/asia/64586/eu-pakistan-strategic-engagement-plan_en

More information on the European Union’s cooperation with Pakistan can be found here: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/pakistan/area/projects_en