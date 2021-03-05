EU Member Sajjad Haider meets Mushaal Mullick 

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

March 5, 2021
ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 (DNA) – Sajjad Haider Kareem Member European Parliament, Legal Affairs Spokesman Conservatives & Chair of important groups in European Parliament and champion of rights for Kashmiris called on Mushaal Mullick  Chairperson Peace & Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik at her residence today on 5th March.

Mr Rafiq Dar , Mr Sajjad Shiekh, Ms.Sabien Hussein Mullick Sec General Peace and Culture Organisation, Ms Humaira, Mr Waqas  and Ms Mehreen welcomed the guests. Ms Mushaal presented an appeal to Mr Sajjad Kareem seeking help for release of Kashmiri Political Prisoners particularly the case of Mohammad Yasin Malik and the other Hurriyat Leaders.

Mr Sajjad Kareem expressed deep concern over the health condition of Mr Malik and human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We vowed to take up the issue of rights of Kashmiris in Europe and internationally.

