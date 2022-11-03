EU envoy shocked over Imran incident

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Of European Union Riina Kionka has said political violence in any form, in any country undermines democracy and decency.

In her Twitter message she said she was shocked by the attack on Imran Khan Chairman PTI and his companions. Violence in any form is wrong and unacceptable, horrifying in a country with this sad history. We wish full recovery for all injured, her Tweet further read.