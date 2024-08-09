Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss collaborative initiatives for human resource development

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 /DNA/ – The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have discussed collaborative initiatives to produce productive human resources for their countries.

The joint skill development initiatives such as hands on trainings and courses came under discussion during a meeting between H.E. Mr. Jemal Beker, Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary and Special Envoy of FDRE to Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Salik Hussain, Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

The joint initiatives, discussed in the meeting, are aimed at equipping both countries’ youth with modern technical and vocational education and trainings in various sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Block Chain and others.

The meeting also focused on the collaborations that are imperative to foster strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker highlighted the Ethiopian government’s commitment to produce skilled and highly skilled manpower as a part of its Home Grown Economic Reforms Programme (HGERP) that is aimed to foster macroeconomic stability, encourage private sector investment, enhance domestic production, and improve the government’s capacity to deliver quality services.

He said under the HGERP 1.0, Ethiopia had achieved a stable, robust and sustainable economy especially by attracting foreign direct investment, increasing productivity and job creation in the country.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker highlighted the recent launch of HGERP 2.0 by the Government of Ethiopia which is aimed at creating a stable macroeconomic environment, transforming investment and trade environment, boosting productive growth and improving public sector capability.

H.E. Minister Hussain shared Pakistan’s experience in human resource development, highlighting his ministry’s efforts to forge collaboration with foreign countries for skill development and job creation for the country’s youth.

He assured the Ambassador of his government’s full support for the collaborative initiatives of the skill development.

He invited H.E. Ambassador Jemal to lead a tree planting event at the University of Gujarat in the earliest possible time.

This event, organized by the Minister’s office, aims to promote environmental awareness and aligns with GreenLegacy initiative of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.