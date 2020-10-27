Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ethiopia jails five for blast at PM Abiy’s rally

| October 27, 2020
A court in the Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, has sentenced five people to between five years and life in prison over a grenade explosion at a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in June 2018.

Authorities had previously said the explosion was aimed at killing Mr Abiy, who had taken office about two months earlier.

Two people were killed in the blast at the rally attended by thousands of people in the capital.

The prime minster was unharmed, and was whisked away immediately after the blast.

One of those convicted, Tilahun Getachew, was sentenced to life in prison, state run EBC reports.

Four of his co-accused received sentences ranging from five to 23 years.

