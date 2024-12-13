Ethical framework for fair and sustainable use of AI vital to mitigate associated risk of disinformation

ANKARA, DEC 13 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Mr. Atta Ullah Tarar participated in a panel discussion titled ‘’AI in National Strategy: Governmental Perspectives on

Digital Transformation and Strategic Communication’ held at International Strategic Communication Summit 2024 in Istanbul today.

The panel comprised of Ms. Laurence Ndong , Minister of Communication and Media of Gabon , Mr. Ziad Makary , Minister of Information of Lebanon, Mr. Dejan Ristic , Minister of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia and Ms. Yawa Ahofa Kouigan , Minister of Communication, Media and Culture of Togo .

In his talk , Minister Tarar highlighted the opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence, challenges associated with it and delved upon formulation of an ethical framework for its fair and sustainable use. He reiterated that while integrating AI in our systems, due consideration must be given to the fact that it serves to uphold truth, contributes to social justice, complies with ethical values and used as an effective tool against disinformation.

While speaking , Minister Tarar also highlighted Digital Pakistan vision , which aims to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy and create a conducive ecosystem for the responsible adoption of AI.

He stated that IT trainings would be provided to one million students in year 2025 to enable them to leverage AI tools. Referring to Pakistan Digital Dialogue , he said that the project exemplified the integration of generative AI and large language models LLMs to formulate communication strategy based on feedback of citizens and on anticipation of their needs. Pakistan looks forward to the responsible use of AI in Agri tech, health tech, Ed tech, gov tech and fin tech , to the benefit of people and economy, he added.

Emphasizing on the significance of presence of a ethical framework for AI , Minister highlighted the role played by AI in propagating disinformation, amid ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and unethical censorship on Kashmir on social media platforms. He reiterated that as we encourage investment in AI , mitigating the associated risk of misinformation should be accorded priority.

The International Strategic Communication Summit is being held under the theme ‘AI in Communication: Trends, Traps and Transition’ in Istanbul from 13-14 December 2024.