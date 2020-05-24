‘Ertugrul’ actor Engin Altan extends Eid greetings in heartfelt message for Pakistanis

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who essays the lead role in blockbuster drama Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has extended Eid greetings in a special message to his Pakistani fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Articulating his thoughts in a video message, Altan expressed gratitude to all his fans in Pakistan for the appreciating his play.

“I cannot thank you enough for the unimaginable love and incredible response you are giving to Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu by PTV. And I also would like to thank PTV for bringing Ertugrul Ghazi to your home,” Altan said.

Extending Eid greetings, the actor went on to say, “Aap sab ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. [Eid Mubarak to you all from me]” before signing off.

Ertugrul Ghazi has become a massive hit ever since state-owned Pakistan Television started airing it on special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.