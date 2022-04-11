Erdogan, Modi greet Shebaz

ISLAMABAD: Soon after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi congratulated the newly-elected premier, saying his country desired peace and stability in the region. Shehbaz became Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister after receiving 174 votes from the lower house of the parliament.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The Turkish Prime Minister Reccep Tayyip Erdogan also greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and wished his success . He said both countries enjoy excellent relations adding these relations would grow further.