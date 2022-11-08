Entire nation should brace itself to counter effects of climate change: President Alvi

PRCS organizes International and National Donors Conferences for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8 /DNA/ – President Arif Alvi has said rehabilitation of the victims is no less than a challenge; national-level aid organizations, especially Pakistan Red Crescent Society, have done valuable work; says winter and other problems have increased the difficulties and victims living in temporary shelters are looking to the international community

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari says the Red Crescent has gone above and beyond and is now focusing on the resettlement and reconstruction phase, PRCS, in collaboration with its partners, will strengthen government initiatives and will ensure the rehabilitation of flood victims

Qadir Patel says Pakistan’s share in carbon emissions is negligible and we need justice for the damages caused by climate change a large number of victims, says families are facing health issues and they are looking for aid

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan has been suffering from natural disasters for the past 3 decades. After the terrible floods, recovery and reconstruction is no less than any challenge, national level aid organizations, especially Pakistan Red Crescent Society, have done valuable work. We are grateful for the assistance from international organizations and friendly countries, but the difficulties have not decreased and we need to develop and adopt a comprehensive strategy to coup up with this gigantic challenge, President Dr Arif Alvi said this while addressing International and National Donors Conference organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society here today.

Dr Arif Alvi said that the government is making every possible effort to speed up the reconstruction and rehabilitation works. Highlighting the importance and usefulness of first aid, the President said that the Red Crescent should be equipped to provide first aid training to every individual. He said there is a dire need to have a first aider in every house who can save precious lives in times of need. “Diseases caused by polluted water, living in camps in severe winter and other problems have increased the difficulties and victims living in temporary shelters are looking to the international community”, Dr Arif Alvi added.

The President urged the international community and donor agencies to generously donate funds for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims and for the construction of infrastructure.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, while delivering the welcome speech on this occasion, said that since the first day, the Red Crescent has been in the service of flood victims and playing its fullest and effective role in relief operations. “The Red Crescent has gone above and beyond and is now focusing on the resettlement and reconstruction phase, PRCS, in collaboration with its partners, will strengthen government initiatives and will ensure the rehabilitation of flood victims”, Shahid Laghari added.

Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that PRCS is proud of its Movement Partnersand together we will continue our relief efforts until the rehabilitation and resettlement of the last affected family. He urged the international communities and donor agencies to provide funding support to PRCS for its relief efforts for flood-hit population.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that Pakistan’s share in carbon emissions is negligible and we need justice for the damages caused by climate change. PRCS and its movement partners have carried out enviable relief activities. A large number of victims are facing health issues and they are looking for aid. He said PRCS has made significant progress and earned name under the leadership of Sardar Shahid Ahmed Lagahri.

NDMA’s Umar Chatha briefed the participants on devastation caused by floods and the measures undertaken by NDMA. PRCS Secretary General Abaidullah Khan briefed the participants on PRCS relief activities and future plans. IFRC Interim Head of Delegation Don Johnston Murphy also spoke on this occasion.

The conference was attended by officials from ICRC, IFRC, delegates of Partner National Societies, ambassadors, high commissions, philanthropists, stakeholders, governance and management of provincial branches and other imminent personalities. On this occasion, the Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel and NDMA representative Umar Chattawere also presented with Red Crescent commemorative shields.